Jaaved Jaaferi Matching Steps With Daughter Alaviaa In This Clip Is For Keeps

Indian actor Jaaved Jaaferi is recognized for his voice-over, comic timing but best known for his dancing. He has featured in a number of movies, television shows as a judge and a dub artist.

While digging into the renowned artist’s albums, netizens recently got their hands on a record that is sure to drive your blues away. In the clip, we see the Boogie Woogie judge get grooving with his pretty daughter Alaviaa. The young diva can be seen dancing with her dad to the tune so seamlessly that she almost outshines him.

In the video, the father-daughter duo is seen adorably twinning in white and it is all things love.

Professionally, Jaaved was seen in the ZEE5 web show, The Final Call. The 2019 thriller series starred Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kabi and Harshad Arora. His most recent web outing was with the film, Maska premiered March this year. The Netflix drama features Manisha Koirala, Nikita Dutta, Shirley Setia, Prit Kamani, among others.

His next project on the big screen is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film has Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover in important roles.



Jaaved Jafferi is the son of renowned actor and comedian, Jagdeep. The Dhamaal actor married Habiba in 1991 and is blessed with three children - two sons, Meezaan and Abbas and daughter Alaviaa.

Jaaved’s eldest born, Meezaan who made his Bollywood debut with Malaal, will be next seen in the comedy, Hungama 2. It is a sequel to the 2003 hit Hungama also directed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash and Rajpal Yadav in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more