Jaaved Jaaferi on Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi Row: 'Was Under Impression Hindi Is National Language'

Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Suddep recently got into a Twitter debate after Ajay Devgn commented that Hindi is our ‘national language’ as an answer to what Kiccha Sudeep had said during the interview. The comment sparked an outrage amidst many, who found the statement made by Devgn to be inaccurate as there is no ‘national language’ of India, while some sided with him. Now, actor Javeed Jafferi has opened up about it.

Speaking with India Today, Jaaved Jaaferi said that he was also under the impression that Hindi is our national language, but read up about it and found it to be untrue. He said, “Constitutionally, there is no one language. That’s what I looked at. I was looking at the official Indian languages and the constitution gives no language a status of the national language. I came across that. I was even under the impression that Hindi is the national language. But I just looked up that the constitution gives no language the status of a national language.”

He also added, “See, the point is about unity in diversity. That was and is the beauty of this country. There are so many religions but there is no national religion. There is no national language. You have a national bird or a national flower. The future of the country is the simulation of everything and I think no other country has that.”

A few days back, Ajay Devgn made a tweet in Hindi where he wrote, “If Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana.”

This was after Kiccha Sudeep had said at an event, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing Pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”

