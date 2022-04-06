Jaaved Jaaferi Shares News of Takeshi's Castle Getting a Reboot, But Will He Return as the Hilarious Host?

The name Takeshi’s Castle brings back a volley of childhood memories for a lot of us. The hilarious Japanese obstacle game show became even more funny for the Indian audience because of actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s commentary. The show was about contestants clearing different levels by facing physical hurdles on their way to the commander’s castle.

Despite being a foreign show, it garnered immense popularity in India, thanks to Jaaferi’s unique commentary style. And now it seems the show might make a return in our lives. Jaaferi recently hinted on social media that the show might be returning. He shared a post that read, “Popular childhood Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle is getting a reboot. Amazon Prime Video is going to relaunch the hit reality series in 2023." Along with it, he wrote, “Hmmmm!!! Kya khayaal ? #TakeshisCastle #OnceMore."

Fans noticed Jaaferi’s post and shared their excitement on Twitter. One user wrote, “Javed ji what kya khyaal. Obviously, we love this show because of you…. Definitely going to see it.. You are one talented actor. And Takeshi s castle is only interesting because of you… Sir iss Baar Dilip Saab aur Raj Kumar ki awaaz mein commentary kijiye. Once more and always"

“Sir please aajao bachpan ki yaade phirse taazaa hojaegi school se bhag bhag ke aata tha..just to watch this show because of you,” read another comment. “Iiggeyyyy……..dummrro…dumrro..dumrroo…. kakko..kakko..kakko. Aapki Hindi commentary ko kaun bhool sakta hey Sir. Best Show, Best Host/Commentator, Ever. If this is true then I cant wait to see that again," another fan replied.

