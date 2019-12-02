Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jaaved Jaaferi to Feature in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1

The actor's addition to the ensemble was announced by the 'Coolie No 1' production team. The official remake of the 1995 hit film releases on May 1, 2020 and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

IANS

Updated:December 2, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jaaved Jaaferi to Feature in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1
Image courtesy: Jaaved Jaaferi/ Twitter

Known for his comic roles, actor Jaaved Jaffery is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience once again as he joined the ensemble cast of the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.

Announcing Jaaved's addition to the cast, a tweet on the official Twitter page of the production company read: "He has always tickled our funny bones with his perfect comic timing! It's time to welcome a new member, jaavedjaaferi to the #CoolieNo1 family."

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The upcoming film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Actors Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania, too play pivotal roles in the movie, which will hit the big screen on May 1, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram