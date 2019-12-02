Jaaved Jaaferi to Feature in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1
The actor's addition to the ensemble was announced by the 'Coolie No 1' production team. The official remake of the 1995 hit film releases on May 1, 2020 and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.
Image courtesy: Jaaved Jaaferi/ Twitter
Known for his comic roles, actor Jaaved Jaffery is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience once again as he joined the ensemble cast of the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.
Announcing Jaaved's addition to the cast, a tweet on the official Twitter page of the production company read: "He has always tickled our funny bones with his perfect comic timing! It's time to welcome a new member, jaavedjaaferi to the #CoolieNo1 family."
.@jaavedjaaferi is the newest member to join the #CoolieNo1 family! #1May2020@Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan #DavidDhawan @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @iamjohnylever @rajpalofficial @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/zMEXCIhMSx
— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 1, 2019
The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The upcoming film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.
Actors Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania, too play pivotal roles in the movie, which will hit the big screen on May 1, 2020.
