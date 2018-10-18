English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaaved Jaaferi Will be Seen in Never Seen Avatar in Horror Film 'Lupt'
After 'Stree', Javed Jaaferi starrer 'Lupt' is all set to scare audience on silver screen.
Javed Jaffrey arrives at the special screening of 'Sanju' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is known for the portrayal of jovial and genial avatar, will be seen essaying a completely different avatar in upcoming horror film Lupt.
After Stree, Lupt is all set to scare audience on silver screen. However, Horror films are still lacking in Bollywood. This dark genre of horror promises nail biting twists and turns and certain sequences that will make you jump out of your seat.
While speaking to News18.com, actor Jaaved Jaffrey said: “People are tired of seeing me doing comedy. Director Prabhuraj saw me in a complete different image. He once called me and said I want to portray you in a character which is very serious not even crack a joke...I really liked the character and appreciated that he looked me beyond my stagnant image.”
This supernatural thriller will see other eminent actors like Vijay Raaz, Niki Walia, Karan Aanand, Rishabh Chaddha, Meenakshi Dixit playing some intriguing roles.
Helmed by Prabhuraj, the film is produced by Hanwant Khatri and Mr Lalit Kiri under the banner Fun Entertainments and is all set to hit theatres on November 02.
