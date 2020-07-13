Jaaved Jaaferi Shares Long Post After Father Jagdeep’s Demise, Calls All the Love ’70 Saal ki Asli Kamai’

The Bollywood industry lost actor Jagdeep, one of its finest gems in the world of comedy, on July 8. The actor remained active in Bollywood for around 70 years, giving superhits like Sholay, Soorma Bhopali, Andaz Apna Apna and Do Bigha Zamin.

Days after losing his father, Bollywood actor-producer Jaaved Jaaferiwrote a detailed note on the actor’s legacy in the industry. Thanking everyone for the love and support, he wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all those who shared the pain of my father’s departure with so much love, appreciation, and regret.”

Terming the love as the real earning in the last 70 years, Javed added how his father had been a part of the movie industry from age 10 to 81. “After losing his father at seven and losing everything else that existed of a good life after the partition, it was a head to head combat with poverty and survival on the footpath of Mumbai.”

Jaaferi mentioned that his father worked in small scale tin factories, made kites, sold soap and even walked behind a Maalishwala white shouting, “Maalish, tel maalish.” However, at the age of 10, Jagdeep turned towards cinema with B R Chopra's first film Afsana.

He added, “His father figures and guides were the likes of Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt, Mehboob Khan and Kasif.”

Concluding the detailed note with a heartfelt message, he wrote, “To the man I called ‘papa’ and who the world knew by his various avatars, SALAAM!!! Aapka naam Sooorma Bhopali ayysaee naee tha!!”