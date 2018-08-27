Jaaved Jaaferi, Salman Khan and Rs 12 Crore Take On Twitter and Its Trolls

Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated ₹12cr for Kerala.. this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

“Correct a fool, and he will hate you.

Correct a wise man, and he will appreciate you.” (Anon) — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s bcontribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration.

Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

12 crore post-demonetization rupees, Salman Khan, a series of Tweets - one of the few ingredients that could make this potential potboiler even tastier would be Jaaved Jaaferi, and wouldn't you know it? 'Twas him who tweeted. Unforunately, it also involves Kerala and the devastating humanitarian crisis taking place there.Since the southern state has been engulfed under its worst flooding since a century, individual's and organizations, both public and private, have come out en masse in support of God's own country and its people. Whether through donating funds, supplies, or even time and effort by actually volunteering on the ground.Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bachchans, Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut, and many more have donated generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other emergency funds set up to get the beleagured state back to its feet.And apparently, Salman Khan, man of the people that he is, donated 12 crore to the same fund. At least Jaaved Jafferi thought he did. Jaaved then took to Twitter to share his pride and gratitude at this news, writing, “Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated ₹12cr for Kerala.. this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect” [sic].People were quick to weave into this tasty thread, some extolling the virtues of their bhai, other more prudent voices noting that the CMO had published a list of celebrities who had contributed towards relief floods in which and there was nary a mention of Salman. Many more, of course, took to trolling Jaaved. At first, the comic actor was restrained in his response, cryptically Tweeting:Naturally, this did little to quell the snark so then Jaaved laid it all out:Fake news; it's viral.