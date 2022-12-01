Jab Kartik Aaryan Met Shah Rukh Khan for the First Time Outside Mannat

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the promotions of “Freddy", which is set to be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, this Friday. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about the mega year with the success of his horror comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He also spoke about his experience on how he is approaching his next set of movies.

Kartik also described his first encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this year, the actor met King Khan at an event.

He said,“I had gone to Mannat–and one Sunday, he got out of the car. We had a bit of an eye lock—this was the first time I had come to Bombay. I was so happy that he had looked at me.”

Meanwhile, the film “Freddy” is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala and Kainaaz. The character, Dr Freddy is a dentist by profession and has a traumatic past. Also, he is a socially awkward person who loves to play with his miniature planes and only knows his pet turtle, Hardy.

In this film, Kainaaz, played by Alaya F, is a married woman, who has an abusive husband but falls in love with Freddy. He comes up with an unusual way to get married to Kainaaz, but there is a twist, which turns his life upside down and causes chaos of emotions. It features an intriguing plot filled with twists and turns that will keep viewers on their toes.

The film will premiere on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is directed by Shashank Ghosh.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee. Besides Freddy, he also has several other projects lined up. Kartik will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

