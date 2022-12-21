Jab Prerna Meets Komolika Again! Shweta Tiwari-Urvashi Dholakia Pose Together At Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reunion

Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the mega-hit shows that paved the path to fame and success for actors, especially Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia. Two decades later, the actresses are still addressed by their character names Prerna and Komolika, respectively. While Shweta Tiwari’s Prerna was graceful and charming, Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika set an example for the portrayal and characterization of a vamp. Recently, the star cast of the 2001 show had a mini-reunion which resulted in a photo-op and the fans are more than delighted.

The show enjoyed a 7-year run and a massive fan following. Hence, the fandom went into a frenzy after Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia posted the photo on their respective handles on Instagram with the caption, “Jab we met. Picture toh banta hai."

As soon as the photo was uploaded, it caught the attention of fans and celebrities. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to the comment section and wrote, “Totally! My onscreen atom bombs”. Vishal Singh reacted with heart-eye emoji and wrote, “Arey arey arey”. One of the users commented, “Komolika and Prerna”. Another netizen wrote, “Legends of TV serials together”. A few of the social media users also pointed out that Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy, who were also a part of the show, were missing.

The reunion was attended by other cast and crew of the show as well including Manav Gohil, Moon Banerrjee, Shivani Gosain and others. Shweta Tiwari offered a few glimpses of the get-together via her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Shweta has appeared in shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai, whereas Urvashi has featured in Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Kahin Toh Hoga among many others. Both actresses have won different seasons of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

