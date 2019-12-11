Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jab We Met, Amar Akbar Anthony and Other Bollywood Movies Get Comicbook Avatars

Shemaroo Entertainment unveiled the Bollywood based comic books at the Comic-Con Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jab We Met, Amar Akbar Anthony and Other Bollywood Movies Get Comicbook Avatars
A YouTube grab from the film's trailer

Bollywood films are painted on the big-screen canvas with myriad hues of drama, melodrama, music and dance, romance and violence. The genre that has wooed worldwide audience is now being reimagined in the pages of comic books, at ComiCon Mumbai 2019.

Among the first set of comics released over the weekend are the classic Amitabh Bachchan hit "Amar Akbar Anthony", the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor rom-com "Jab We Met", the black comedy "Ishqiya" which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Arshad Warsi, the cop drama "Khakee" starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, and the comedy "Masti", starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Lara Dutta.

With an aim to engage and entertain Bollywood fans, Shemaroo Entertainment has released the comic books in English as well as Hindi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram