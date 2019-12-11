Jab We Met, Amar Akbar Anthony and Other Bollywood Movies Get Comicbook Avatars
Shemaroo Entertainment unveiled the Bollywood based comic books at the Comic-Con Mumbai.
A YouTube grab from the film's trailer
Bollywood films are painted on the big-screen canvas with myriad hues of drama, melodrama, music and dance, romance and violence. The genre that has wooed worldwide audience is now being reimagined in the pages of comic books, at ComiCon Mumbai 2019.
Among the first set of comics released over the weekend are the classic Amitabh Bachchan hit "Amar Akbar Anthony", the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor rom-com "Jab We Met", the black comedy "Ishqiya" which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Arshad Warsi, the cop drama "Khakee" starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, and the comedy "Masti", starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Lara Dutta.
With an aim to engage and entertain Bollywood fans, Shemaroo Entertainment has released the comic books in English as well as Hindi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Napoli Sack Carlo Ancelotti After Reaching Last 16 of UEFA Champions League
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack