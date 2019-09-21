Jab We met to Chameli, 5 Must-watch Films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly known as Bebo is celebrating her birthday on September 21. The ever-gorgeous Indian actress has turned 39 this year. The actor has received several awards and recognition in the course of 19 years that she has spent in the film industry.

She's the glamour girl of Bollywood, a diva, fashionista and a trendsetter. Her much popular role of a prodigal college-goer from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to being a responsible doctor in Udta Punjab, the actress has etched these characters in our minds even today.

On the actress' birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best works in the industry.

Jab We Met

The ever talkative, impulsive, feisty yet extremely adorable Punjabi girl Geet from Jab We Met was played by Kareena with much ease and comfort. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2007 and won Kareena a Filmfare in the Best Actress category.

Chameli

The role of Chameli, a prostitute, proved to be a turning point in Kareena’s careers. Her ever-bubbly avatar was broken when she played the role of a street-smart prostitute. The film also starred Rahul Bose. Kareena had bagged another Filmfare award with this role.

Omkara

Another award winning performance, Kareena was in the peak of her career with this performance. The crime drama film was adapted from Shakespeare’s Othello, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She plays the role of Dolly Mishra who is a playful, innocent, young woman, smitten by Omkara (Ajay Devgn).

Talaash

Kareena plays the role of a prostitute in the film, whose existence is mysterious. The male protagonist of the film (Aamir Khan) can definitely see her and connect with her, but to others, her life is dubious. The film received mostly positive reviews from critiques all-over India and Kareena was commended for her performance.

Udta Punjab

Kareena received several nominations for her role of Preet Sahni, who is a doctor and also an activist against drug abuse. The film was a commercial success, despite portraying the dark and grim side of drug exploitation in Punjab.

