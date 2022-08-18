Jabardasth Comedian Praveen's Father Dies of Brain Tumour

Jabardasth’s comedian Praveen faced a personal loss on Tuesday, August 16, when his father passed away. According to the reports, Praveen’s father was suffering from a brain tumour for the last few months and underwent treatment. Despite their best efforts, the doctors were unable to save him. Members of the Jabardasth team and his fans are expressing their condolences to him.

Recently, Praveen was seen on screen with his father and the duo continued to get a lot of love on the Jabardasth show. He revealed about his family and made everyone cry on the occasion of Women’s Day when the show invited everyone’s moms and aunts.

It is known that Praveen’s mother passed away when he was a child and his father raised him and his brother. Praveen frequently emphasised how hard his father worked to raise them. He said, “I do not have a mother or a sister. My Father is everything to me. If I’m here today, it’s because of him. Our mother died when I was nine. My father did not marry again. He Looked after us. My Father is my property.”

Praveen’s father became emotional and said, “His mother died because of a liver problem. After surviving three or four years in the hospital she died on the way to our hometown from Hyderabad. Praveen was very young at that time and still sixteen years old.”

