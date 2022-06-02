Jabardasth Fame Varsha to Take Part in Bigg Boss Telugu 6? What We Know

Bigg Boss No-stop, the first season of the OTT version of BB Telugu has concluded, with Bindu Madhavi crowned champion. Fans are now anxiously awaiting the next season of their favourite show. According to reports, Bigg Boss 6 Telugu will now invite commoners to participate in the programme. Earlier seasons included only celebrities as contestants, but the following season will be different.

According to reports, to make this season more interesting, the makers are zeroing down on some interesting names to take part in the show. Amid all the hoopla, the buzz is that Jabardasth show fame Varsha will also be added to the list of contestants.

Varsha has also previously been reported to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and the OTT version of the game show, Bigg Boss Non-stop. However, due to some unknown reasons that could not work out, she did not enter the house.

The fans are excited about Varsha’s entry this time. However, neither makers nor Varsha confirmed anything yet.

Bigg Boss Telugu is without a doubt one of the most popular television programmes. Young Tiger Jr NTR presented the pilot season, which was succeeded by Natural star Nani in the next season. Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted the third, fourth, and fifth seasons.

There is also widespread speculation that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently riding high on the success of back-to-back projects may host the sixth season of the reality show.

Samantha is already known to have stepped in as a guest presenter of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu for Nagarjuna Akkineni in 2020 when he was shooting for his films.

As a Dussehra special guest, she headlined a three-hour show on October 25. This time, though, she is reported to host the whole Bigg Boss 6 season. The makers are yet to confirm the report.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.