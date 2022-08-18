Jabardasth Star Shabeena Shaik Gets Engaged To Boyfriend; See Photos

Jabardasth star Shabeena Shaik recently broke the news of her engagement by sharing a slew of pictures with her fiance on Instagram. In the pics, she is seen wearing a red saree with intricate golden embroidery work. The comedian-actor paired her saree with a contrasting beige blouse and a matching red dupatta. In terms of her makeup, Shabeena went for a nude base with shimmery eyes and bold lips. She accessorized her traditional outfit with a choker necklace and a mang tika.

On the other hand, her fiance sported a blue three-piece set paired with a matching tie and white shirt. Sharing a streak of romantic pictures from their special day, Shabeen Shaik wrote, “Engagement photos.” Soon after the pictures surfaced on the internet, a lot of fans flocked to the comment section of her posts to congratulate the couple and shower them with their blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHABEENA SHAIK (@shabena_official)



Ahead of sharing their engagement photos, Shabeena had posted a picture of their engagement rings. In the picture, the gold rings are seen nicely decorated and placed in a box. In the next snap, the love birds are seen posing with their rings. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Engagement July 17th memorable day”. Shabeena also shared a video of her engagement shopping on her official YouTube channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHABEENA SHAIK (@shabena_official)



Shabeena has dated Munna, who is a businessman, for three years. The actress got engaged to her boyfriend last month. The couple will tie the knot soon. However, no official announcement has been made as of yet.

Shahbeena has acted in TV shows like Naa Peru Meenakshi, Intinti Gruhalakshmi and Kasturi. She rose to prominence after appearing in the comedy television show Jabardasth. She is one of the team members of Kevvu Karthik. Her pairing with Naresh has been received well by the viewers.

