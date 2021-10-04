 Jabardasth Telugu: Here’s How Fame Varsha Behaves With Emmanuel After The Show

Jabardasth is a popular and controversial Telugu comedy TV show. Varsha and Emmanuel are the most popular artists of the show and the audiences love it when they perform together. This couple has become the talk of the town and people love them more together than their solo performances. It can also be said that the careers of both took flight after they met each other. Now, what is interesting to know is if the chemistry visible between Varsha and Emmanuel in reel life also runs down to their real life.

Varsha has said it many times that she loves Emmanuel. However, some people say that there is nothing more than friendship between the two but artist Mahidhar who has exited the show recently revealed something sensational about Emmanuel and Varsha.

He said that there is no relationship between Emmanuel and Varsha and also she does not even care about Emmanuel after the shooting is over. The relationship between Varsha and Emmanuel outside the show is quite ordinary. Varsha has been paired with Emmanuel because of the chemistry the two have and the audience loves them a lot, according to Mahidhar

Mahidhar said that these couples are brought together on screen just for the sake of TRP. There is nothing real between them. Now, this news can be heartbreaking for the fans of Varsha and Emmanuel. When the audience loves a couple on screen, the idea of them being together in real life as well becomes very exciting for them and so is the case with the fans who love Varsha and Emmanuel as a couple.

