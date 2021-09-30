Jabardasth Varsha Shares New Look on Insta, Fans' Hearts Skip a Beat

Telugu television actor Jabardasth Varsha is famous among the audience for her looks and bold style. She is a famous model and has acted in a few films as well. She became popular after she enthralled the audience with her humourous performance in the top-rated comedy show ‘Jabardasth’. Famous for her bold photoshoots, she regularly posts her pictures on Instagram. She also posts videos of herself at different locations. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram showing her glowing skin.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUZFD-xFFe2/?utm_medium=copy_link

She is seen in a traditional yellow suit paired with a white dupatta around her neck. She posted the video on Wednesday while listening to a Telugu song.

A week ago, the actor-model posted photos of herself in traditional wear. She posed in a yellow saree and a deep-back blouse. She has got a beautiful tattoo on her back and it was visible in the pictures.

For the past few weeks, she has been sharing her pictures in traditional attire only. She is looking gorgeous in these pictures and her fans continue to praise her looks.

Apart from traditional wear, she has also uploaded her pictures on Instagram in western clothes.

Varsha is considered one of the best female comedians on Telugu television. Her chemistry with her co-star Emmanuel has brought greater TRPs to ‘Jabardasth’ show and made it a hit among audiences of all ages. The show bought her good fame but her controversial video lashing out at Telugu actress Anasuya made her more popular.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Varsha made her debut with Telugu film Manyam in 2018.

