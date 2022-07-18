Jabardasth’s Production Manager Yedukondalu Rubbishes Kiraak RP's Allegations

Popular comedy show Jabardasth’s Ratakonda Prasad aka Kiraak RP had come up with some sensational allegations against Mallemala Entertainments, the production house behind the TV series. And now after comedian Hyper Aadi, production manager for Jabardasth Yedukondalu has refuted Kiraak RP’s allegations.

In a recent interview, Yedukondalu rubbished Kiraak RP’s claim of poor-quality food being provided during the filming of the show.

Further, he also challenged Kiraak to prove his allegation that Roja, one of the show’s judges, has accepted more money than former judge Naga Babu.

Kiraak, in his allegations, said that Mallemala Entertainments used to treat contestants like slaves. According to the comedian, participants were not being provided with even proper food. Moreover, he alleged that contestants Rashmi and Sudigaali Sudheer even faced problems in their personal lives due to the tight schedule of the show.

Following Kiraak’s statements, Hyper Aadi, in an interview with a YouTube channel, refuted all these allegations and said that he was spreading lies. Expressing his opinion about Kiraak’s allegations, Aadi said he can’t understand why he was levelling these allegations.

During the interview, Aadi, accompanied by actor Auto Ram Prasad, also played a few videos where Kiraak showcased his love for the TV series. Aadi said that he doesn’t understand why Kiraak is displaying such hypocrisy now.

Hyper Aadi also denied the allegations made by Kiraak on Sudheer’s personal life getting devastated due to working under Mallemala Entertainments. According to Aadi, the Jabardasth TV series became a turning point in Sudheer’s life. In fact, he started getting film offers after working in this series, which was the reason behind Sudheer leaving the Jabardasth series.

