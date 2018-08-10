English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jabariya Jodi Brings Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Together After Four Years
Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra unite after four years, for 'Jabariya Jodi'.
A still from Hasee Toh Phasee (Image: YouTube)
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have started shooting for their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. A photograph of the film's clapboard was shared on the official Twitter page of Balaji Motion Pictures on Friday.
It was captioned: "Filming begins for Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi. Shoot begins."
Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.
Sidharth and Parineeti had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.
Sanjeev K Jha, film’s writer, said, “It’s a rom-com around forced weddings that happen in Bihar and some other parts of the country. I was surprised to find the crime record bureau’s data which said that more kidnappings for marriage took place in Bihar than for ransom in recent years. This may seem funny initially but they’re equally tragic.”
Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary in which he played a rogue agent. The film also featured Manoj Bajpayee and failed to find any resonance at the box office. On the other hand, Parineeti last featured in Golmaal Again.
The release date of Jabariya Jodi hasn't been announced yet.
