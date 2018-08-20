GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jabariya Jodi First Look: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Looking at Each Other

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be back on screen after 4 years in 'Jabariya Jodi' in a quirky avatar.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
A still from Hasee Toh Phasee (Image: YouTube)
It was only a few days ago that Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra surprised their fans with the news that they will be back on screen together. And now the two have treated them with the first look of their next venture Jabariya Jodi.

The two took to Instagram to share the posters. While Sidharth wrote " Here are Abhay n Babli ! An anokhi and desi jodi! Presenting #JabariyaJodi.", Parineeti said, "SHOOTING BEGINS!!! Back with Siddo."





In the posters the two can be seen in a very quirky and rustic avatar. The two are so smitten that they can't take their eyes off each other. In one of the posters shared by the Aiyaari actor, the two break into a selfie after kidnapping a groom. The film revolves around forced weddings prevalent in Bihar and other parts of the country.

While Malhotra is dressed in a mustard coloured shirt with a casual blue jeans and a quirky maroon waistcoat, Chopra looks ravishing in the poster in an all-black outfit with harem pants teaming it up with an embroidered bustier and leather jacket.

Siddharth and Parineeti are back together after four long years. The two had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment. Reportedly, the film was earlier titled Shotgun Shaadi.

