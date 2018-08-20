English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jabariya Jodi First Look: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Looking at Each Other
Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be back on screen after 4 years in 'Jabariya Jodi' in a quirky avatar.
A still from Hasee Toh Phasee (Image: YouTube)
Loading...
It was only a few days ago that Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra surprised their fans with the news that they will be back on screen together. And now the two have treated them with the first look of their next venture Jabariya Jodi.
The two took to Instagram to share the posters. While Sidharth wrote " Here are Abhay n Babli ! An anokhi and desi jodi! Presenting #JabariyaJodi.", Parineeti said, "SHOOTING BEGINS!!! Back with Siddo."
In the posters the two can be seen in a very quirky and rustic avatar. The two are so smitten that they can't take their eyes off each other. In one of the posters shared by the Aiyaari actor, the two break into a selfie after kidnapping a groom. The film revolves around forced weddings prevalent in Bihar and other parts of the country.
While Malhotra is dressed in a mustard coloured shirt with a casual blue jeans and a quirky maroon waistcoat, Chopra looks ravishing in the poster in an all-black outfit with harem pants teaming it up with an embroidered bustier and leather jacket.
Siddharth and Parineeti are back together after four long years. The two had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.
Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment. Reportedly, the film was earlier titled Shotgun Shaadi.
Also Watch
The two took to Instagram to share the posters. While Sidharth wrote " Here are Abhay n Babli ! An anokhi and desi jodi! Presenting #JabariyaJodi.", Parineeti said, "SHOOTING BEGINS!!! Back with Siddo."
In the posters the two can be seen in a very quirky and rustic avatar. The two are so smitten that they can't take their eyes off each other. In one of the posters shared by the Aiyaari actor, the two break into a selfie after kidnapping a groom. The film revolves around forced weddings prevalent in Bihar and other parts of the country.
While Malhotra is dressed in a mustard coloured shirt with a casual blue jeans and a quirky maroon waistcoat, Chopra looks ravishing in the poster in an all-black outfit with harem pants teaming it up with an embroidered bustier and leather jacket.
Siddharth and Parineeti are back together after four long years. The two had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.
Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment. Reportedly, the film was earlier titled Shotgun Shaadi.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jabariya Jodi First Look: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Looking at Each Other
- Kerala Floods: SRK, Akshay, Amitabh Lead the Way as Bollywood Chips in With Donations
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...