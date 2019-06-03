Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi will Now Release on August 2

The release date of Jabariya Jodi has been pushed to August 2019.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi will Now Release on August 2
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi release date has been postponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 17, 2019, will now release on August 2.

Sidharth made the announcement of the new release date on Twitter. He wrote, "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2. #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugust @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic." (sic)




In the movie, Siddhartha plays the character of Abhay, a ruffian Bihari who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry at gunpoint. On the other hand, Parineeti plays the role of Babli, a bold and brave girl, who’s also a romantic at heart.

Sanjeev K Jha, the writer of the film, said that the film is based upon the incidents of forced marriages prevailing in Bihar. The film shows the reality of forced weddings in Bihar, a practice in which the groom is abducted and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to escape dowry. He also revealed that as the story is set in Bihar, the rom-com presents both its lead actors in a rustic avatar.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.

Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary in which he played a rogue agent. The film, also featuring Manoj Bajpayee, failed to find any resonance at the box office. On the other hand, Parineeti last featured in Kesari.

Sidharth and Parineeti have previously worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

