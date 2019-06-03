English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi will Now Release on August 2
The release date of Jabariya Jodi has been pushed to August 2019.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra
Loading...
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi release date has been postponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 17, 2019, will now release on August 2.
Sidharth made the announcement of the new release date on Twitter. He wrote, "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2. #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugust @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic." (sic)
In the movie, Siddhartha plays the character of Abhay, a ruffian Bihari who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry at gunpoint. On the other hand, Parineeti plays the role of Babli, a bold and brave girl, who’s also a romantic at heart.
Sanjeev K Jha, the writer of the film, said that the film is based upon the incidents of forced marriages prevailing in Bihar. The film shows the reality of forced weddings in Bihar, a practice in which the groom is abducted and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to escape dowry. He also revealed that as the story is set in Bihar, the rom-com presents both its lead actors in a rustic avatar.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.
Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary in which he played a rogue agent. The film, also featuring Manoj Bajpayee, failed to find any resonance at the box office. On the other hand, Parineeti last featured in Kesari.
Sidharth and Parineeti have previously worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sidharth made the announcement of the new release date on Twitter. He wrote, "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2. #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugust @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic." (sic)
The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2.#JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugust@ParineetiChopra@ektaravikapoor #ShobhaKapoor@RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh#PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 3, 2019
In the movie, Siddhartha plays the character of Abhay, a ruffian Bihari who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry at gunpoint. On the other hand, Parineeti plays the role of Babli, a bold and brave girl, who’s also a romantic at heart.
Sanjeev K Jha, the writer of the film, said that the film is based upon the incidents of forced marriages prevailing in Bihar. The film shows the reality of forced weddings in Bihar, a practice in which the groom is abducted and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to escape dowry. He also revealed that as the story is set in Bihar, the rom-com presents both its lead actors in a rustic avatar.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.
Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary in which he played a rogue agent. The film, also featuring Manoj Bajpayee, failed to find any resonance at the box office. On the other hand, Parineeti last featured in Kesari.
Sidharth and Parineeti have previously worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are On Exotic Vacation with Taimur, See Pics
- I Wonder How Junaid Managed to Charm Rani Mukerji, I Never Did, Says Aamir Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results