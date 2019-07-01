Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's Film Promises a Laugh Riot

After cooking up romance in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have reunited for yet another rom-com titled Jabariya Jodi. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha, the drama around weddings unfolds on August 2.

Set in Bihar, the story follows the life of Sidharth's character, who runs a groom kidnapping business, but aims to be a politician someday. Backed by strong support from henchmen in his town, the young man's life seems to be progressing on the right track. However, his grand plans are foiled when Parineeti's character gets close to him and his dream to become an politician goes for a toss.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, based on the unique concept of Pakadwah Shaadi and groom kidnapping prevalent in heartland India!"

Both actors can be seen getting the local dialect right, as the film relies on quirky one-liners and funny entrapments to evoke laughter. The film also co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles and will rely on their straight faced humour to deliver home the laughter.

Both Sidharth and Parinneti have not seen box-office success in their recent ventures. Can Jabariya Jodi give them the much needed respite?

Watch Jabariya Jodi trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more