Jack Huston To Now Lead 'Wash Me In The River' After Taylor Kitsch's Exit

Los Angeles: Indie drama “Wash Me in the River” has found its new lead in actor Jack Huston following Taylor Kitsch’s departure from the film. According to Deadline, Kitsch exited the project after agreeing to replace Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker in the movie to be directed by Randall Emmett.

Now Huston, known for playing Richard Harrow in the HBO television drama series “Boardwalk Empire” and starring in a supporting role in the 2013 film “American Hustle”, will headline the movie. In “Wash Me in the River”, Huston will play a recovering addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail. Veteran actors Robert De Niro and John Malkovich are also part of the cast.

Emmett, who is also attached to produce, will direct from Adam Taylor Barker’s script. George Furla and Tim Sullivan will produce the project, with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as the executive producers.