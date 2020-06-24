Jack Nicholson and Tim Burton Did Not Agree Upon Joker's Look for Their Batman Movie

Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of Joker in the 1989 film Batman turned out to be one of the iconic characters played by him. The superhero film was directed by Tim Burton and was the first instalment of Warner Bros’ initial series. On June 23, the film completed 31 years of its release.

Nicholson was nominated for the Golden Globe and the BAFTA Award for his role as the famous villain. The 83-year-old also had a clash with the filmmaker over a creative matter during the shoot of the movie.

Apparently, Nicholson had an issue with an aspect of his character's look as he did not desire to portray Joker as a “campy comic book villain.” As per a report published in Hollywood Reporter, Nicholson had the final say over the Joker's makeup design and had a lot of meetings to discuss it with Burton and makeup team head Nick Dudman.

The actor had everything planned in his mind, including how he wanted the Joker’s hair to look and this was also the topic of debate with Burton. Nicholson wanted the hair to look understated while the director wanted it bright green.

The Chinatown star explained, “Creatively, it was very specific. When you look at the comics, his hair is not bright green. You also might see it as a lighting effect.”

He also assured Burton that he will be humorous as he is the Joker. The actor noted the process was even more challenging because of his allergy to spirit gum which is the basic unit to movie makeup.

