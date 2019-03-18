LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jackie Chan and Wu Jing To Feature as 'Climbers' in Mount Everest Summit Film

Tentatively titled 'Climbers', the film will feature a dramatized version of real-life expedition of Chinese climbers Wang Fuzhou, Gonpo and Qu Yinhua, who made the historic climb up Mount Everest's North Ridge in 1960.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
According to a report, Hong Kong- based action star Jackie Chan and Chinese actor Wu jing are coming together for a film that will trace the first ever Chinese summit to Mount Everest. The film is tentatively titled Climbers and will be directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Daniel Lee and produced by Shanghai Film Group. the duo were last seen together in 2011 action-drama film Shaolin.

The film will feature a dramatized version of real-life expedition of Chinese climbers Wang Fuzhou, Gonpo and Qu Yinhua, who made the historic climb up Mount Everest's North Ridge in 1960. The Chinese team of Wang, Gonpo and Qu were the first ever to have successfully climbed the Everest's north side, which is known to be particularly dangerous.

After the ascent was completed, the trio of climbers left a small statue of communist revolutionary Mao Zedong atop the peak. Before returning, the three climbers also rescued a fourth member of their team who was unable to complete the climb. Apart from the leading men Wu and Chan, the film will also feature actor Jing Boran and television actor Hu Ge. Actress Zhang Ziyi will play the role of a Chinese meteorologist who assists the climbers on the mission.

Wu's latest--The Wandering Earth, a sci-fi, disaster film, enjoyed a good box office run. The film pegs in China's cinematic effort to save humanity from an oncoming environmental apocalypse. Chan's last film was also a sci-fi action film titled Bleeding Star that had Callan Mulvey, Damien Garvey, Ouyang Nana and Shoe Lo, featured alongside him.

Climbers is currently shooting in China. Though the release date is not confirmed yet, Climbers is expected to be released either on China's patriotic National Day holiday or during Chinese New Year in 2020.

