Jackie Chan Denies Being Part of 'Rush Hour 4,' Issues Statement
Chris Tucker posted a photograph on his Instagram account as Jackie Chan turned 65 on Sunday, hinting at the possibility of 'Rush Hour 4.'
Image: Chris Tucker/Instagram
After Chris Tucker teased fans about the possibility of Rush Hour 4 in an Instagram post, reps on behalf of co-star Jackie Chan have denied reports of the sequel being in works. In a statement issued by Chan's management company, the actor has denied his involvement in the making of a fourth film and claimed that any such rumours are false.
A statement released on Chan's official website read, "We have noticed that false information that Mr. Chan would act in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is spreading through multiple social media platforms, and that certain apparently infringing parties have misappropriated the personal WeChat and email accounts of Mr. Esmond Rend, a motion picture industry professional, to release false information concerning the hiring of the crew, casting, audition and other matters in connection with the pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2."
It further read, "With respect to the above information, on behalf of Mr. Chan, we hereby declare that any and all such information, as spread by such infringers, relating to Mr. Chan providing or about to provide acting services in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is false."
It all started with a post shared by Tucker, who stars in the franchise alongside Chan. Chan and Tucker play cop duo Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter in the films. The image shows Tucker with Chan, and the actors are holding up four fingers towards the camera, hinting a possible sequel. Tucker shared the post when Chan celebrated his 65th birthday on Sunday.
Chan's statement has shot down the expectations of the fans, who were exited at the possibility of a reunion of the two stars after 12 long years. Rush Hour came out in 1998 and was followed with Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007). All three films were box office successes.
