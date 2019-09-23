Jackie Chan Reveals He Faked Injury on the Sets of Enter The Dragon

If you are a Bruce Lee fan, then you would definitely remember his last completed film Enter the Dragon. The film which was regarded as the best film of the year was also special for Jackie Chan as it marked his first time working in a Hollywood film. Even though Chan did not directly appear on the big screen, he played a stuntman which brought him very close to Bruce Lee.

Talking about the film, Jackie Chan recently revealed that he once faked an injury on the sets of the film to be close to Bruce Lee. Talking about it on an Instagram TV video he said, "I was young doing ‘Enter the Dragon’ fighting with Bruce Lee. I was behind the camera and then I ran and suddenly it was all black in front of my eyes. He had hit just one stick right on my head. I felt dizzy and I looked at Bruce Lee, he kept acting until the director said cut. He then threw his stick, turned around and said ‘Oh my God’ and ran to me and lifted me up and said sorry. I was not in pain anymore. I was a young guy and very tough. But I pretended to be in pain so that Bruce Lee holds me for as long as he can. I kept pretending the whole day."

Jackie Chan also further revealed that this incident led to a conversation between the two following which Bruce Lee recognized Chan for the remainder of the film's production.

Enter the Dragon was released on August 19, a month after the passing away of Bruce Lee on July 20.

