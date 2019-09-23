Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jackie Chan Reveals He Faked Injury on the Sets of Enter The Dragon

Enter the Dragon was Jackie Chan's first work in Hollywood and Bruce Lee's last completed film. It was a grand success at the box office.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jackie Chan Reveals He Faked Injury on the Sets of Enter The Dragon
5. Jackie Chan earned $45.5 million after appearing in six Chinese films, including action flicks 'Bleeding Steel' and 'The Foreigner'. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

If you are a Bruce Lee fan, then you would definitely remember his last completed film Enter the Dragon. The film which was regarded as the best film of the year was also special for Jackie Chan as it marked his first time working in a Hollywood film. Even though Chan did not directly appear on the big screen, he played a stuntman which brought him very close to Bruce Lee.

 

Talking about the film, Jackie Chan recently revealed that he once faked an injury on the sets of the film to be close to Bruce Lee. Talking about it on an Instagram TV video he said, "I was young doing ‘Enter the Dragon’ fighting with Bruce Lee. I was behind the camera and  then I ran and suddenly it was all black in front of my eyes. He had hit just one stick right on my head. I felt dizzy and I looked at Bruce Lee, he kept acting until the director said cut. He then threw his stick, turned around and said ‘Oh my God’ and ran to me and lifted me up and said sorry. I was not in pain anymore. I was a young guy and very tough. But I pretended to be in pain so that Bruce Lee holds me for as long as he can. I kept pretending the whole day."

Jackie Chan also further revealed that this incident led to a conversation between the two following which Bruce Lee recognized Chan for the remainder of the film's production.

Enter the Dragon was released on August 19, a month after the passing away of Bruce Lee on July 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram