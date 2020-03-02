Jackie Chan Shuts Down Rumours of Being Infected with COVID-19, Says He is Doing Fine

Putting speculations about him being inflicted with COVID-19 to rest, actor Jackie Chan has said coronavirus has not attacked him and he has not been quarantined. 65-year-old Chan issued a statement after several reports started doing rounds on the internet suggesting the popular actor had come in touch with the virus.

Chan wrote in a statement on his website, assuring his fans about his well-being. It read, “My staff told me about the news that has been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19."

He further added, “I’m very healthy and safe, and have not been quarantined." Chan went on to add that he has received face masks from fans all over the world and they are very special. He said that he is touched with their gesture and has asked his staff to donate the masks through official organizations among those, who need them the most.

In India, two cases of novel coronavirus have come to the fore, one in Delhi and other in Telangana. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said the person from Delhi had travelled to Italy and he is currently being treated at a hospital locally. While the other person had a travel history to Dubai, added the minister.

The epidemic has gripped several countries and it is estimated to have affected over 80,000 people worldwide. The virus has killed at least 3,000 people. The COVID-19 was first reported last year from the Wuhan city of mainland China.

