Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani Indeed Playing Siblings in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

It was reported earlier this year that Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, is playing his father, Jackie Shroff’s sister in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The trailer of the much-awaited action film dropped on Thursday, confirming that Disha is indeed Jackie’s sibling in the film. In one shot in the trailer, Jackie is seen confronting Salman’s character for stalking his sister. The trailer did not have any scenes involving Jackie and Disha together.

Earlier, Disha and Jackie were also a part of Bharat, but they didn’t share screen space together. In that Salman film, Jackie played his father, while Disha played a small part as his love interest. In Radhe, Jackie and Disha are said to have many scenes together.

It was also reported in January 2021, that Salman was in talks for a massive deal with Zee Studios for the film. A source had told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman has sold the satellite, theatrical (India + Overseas), digital and music rights of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs. 230 crores." The report surmise proved to be correct, as Radhe is indeed releasing in a hybrid model across theatres, OTT platform and pay-per-view model. Zee Studios is the first in India to opt for a hybrid distribution of any film in the industry so far. The film can be viewed on ZEE5 and on its pay per view service ZEEPlex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

