Jackie Shroff Asked Gulshan Grover to Kiss Salma Hayek on His Behalf

The upcoming weekend episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will be villain special as 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover and Ranjeet will the grace the stage along with actress Bindu Desai. Gulshan and Ranjeet will be seen sharing anecdotes from the past about being remembered for playing negative roles in Bollywood films over the years.

Ranjeet opens up about an incident and shares that his father, on seeing him play a negative role for the first time, was overwhelmed. He told him that they were not okay with their son bringing 'infamy' to their family back in Amritsar by playing negative parts.

Gulshan, on the other hand, recalled the time when he offered a role in a Hollywood film opposite Salma Hayek. He shared, "I was once asked to do a film with Salma Hayek. I went and told Jackie Shroff about it. He told me, 'Bhidu, when you meet her, kiss her on my behalf'." Ranjeet, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Bindu Desai are seen bursting into a fit of laughter upon hearing this. However, Salma's casting for the project, titled The Driver, was never finalised.

It will be interesting to see what more Gulshan shares on this when the episode airs come the weekend.

During the recent episode featuring Raj Babbar, the actor shared that when his movie Insaf Ka Tarazu was screened in Delhi and he took his mother to watch the film, the audience started abusing him during the premiere, for his negative role in the movie. Raj further shared that his mother turned very emotional at the time and asked him that they could manage with less but he should not do such roles anymore.