They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in 'Baaghi 2', are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been teasing us with their will-they-won't-they relationship for over two years now. No one can tell what's cooking between them because the two have always been relatively low-key about their private life. In October last year, the two sparked breakup rumours, leaving fans confused about their relationship status. However, the following month, Tiger admitted that there was "more than friendship" between Disha and him.

Now Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff has opened about the rumoured romance. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shroff finally addressed if his son was dating Disha.

"Tiger found his first friend, who is a girl, at 25. Till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and work-out together. She comes from a family of army officers, so, she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life. For now they are just friends," Shroff said.

Tiger and Disha took a big step in their rumoured relationship over Valentine's week. On February 14, they decided to share matching Instagram posts, adding fuel to the fire. Sharing the photo of himself with a ponderous look on his face, Tiger wrote, “Turns out I’m taken.” Flaunting the same pose, Disha on her Instagram wrote, “Someone popped the question, and I said yes.”

View this post on Instagram

Turns out I’m taken. 😍😉

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on





Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

