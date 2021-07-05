Jackie Shroff is Scared of Wife Ayesha Shroff, Shares a Hilarious Story

Actor Jackie Shroff has always been known for his candid nature and quick wit. Whether it be his interviews or his films, the star never fails to make his fans laugh out loud. Jackie recently made an appearance on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 along with actor Sunil Shetty. He revealed a hilarious story regarding his wife Ayesha Shroff when host Raghav Juyal quizzed the two actors if they were scared of their wives. Both actors replied in an affirmative. Jackie then went on to describe an incident when wife Ayesha rescued him and his friend from getting beaten up by a group of ruffians.

The star went on to share that he has been afraid of his wife since the time he saw her beating up the goons. According to a report in Zoom, he said that he has always been scared of his wife and had witnessed her fighting for his friend at Nepean Sea Road. He and his friend had committed some mistake due to which a large group had come over to beat them. That was the first time he saw his wife thrashing someone and has been scared of her since that day.

The lovely couple first met when Ayesha was a 13-year-old. Sparks flew and the pair got married in 1987. Jackie and Ayesha have two children: Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. Both their kids are fitness freaks and share their inspiring workout videos quite frequently on social media. Tiger has made a mark in the Hindi film industry with his action-oriented roles and smooth dance moves. The young actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Ayesha too is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her family life through pictures and videos on Instagram.

