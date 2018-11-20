English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jackie Shroff, Madhuri, Kareena, Abhishek to Lend Voice for 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'
Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor will lend their voices to characters of Netflix's 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' for its Hindi dubbed version.
A photo collage.
Loading...
The most talented Bollywood actors -- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff will lend their voices to the characters of the epic tale 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' for its Hindi dubbed version.
Netflix on Tuesday announced the names of the Indian actors involved with the project that will premiere globally on Netflix on December 7.
Abhishek will lend his voice for Bagheera. Kareena will be infusing life to the soft and hypnotic voice of the python Kaa.
Anil will be giving voice to the free-spirited bear Baloo, Madhuri to Nisha and Jackie to Shere Khan.
The actors are excited to lend their voices to the characters and have shared their feelings on social media. From Madhuri Dixit to Jackie Shroff to Abhishek Bachchan, here's what they have said.
In the English version, Christian Bale has given his voice for Bagheera and Cate Blanchett for Kaa. Director-actor Andy Serkis has lent his voice for the character of Baloo, Benedict Cumberbatch to Shere Khan.
Indian-American child actor Rohan Chand will be seen as Mowgli, Matthew Rhys is Lockwood and Freida Pinto essays the role of Messua.
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling's 1864 classic "The Jungle Book" alive on the big screen, splashed with shades of grey.
"The Jungle Book" tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival. Mowgli's adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau's similarly titled re-imagination.
Netflix bought the film from Warner Bros in July. The acquisition is believed to be one of the streaming giant's costliest ever purchases.
Warner had planned to release the movie in October.
Directed by Serkis, "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" will premiere globally on Netflix on December 7.
In fact, Serkis along with Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rohan, Bale and Freida will visit Mumbai for the world premiere of their film. The premiere will be held on November 25.
Netflix on Tuesday announced the names of the Indian actors involved with the project that will premiere globally on Netflix on December 7.
Abhishek will lend his voice for Bagheera. Kareena will be infusing life to the soft and hypnotic voice of the python Kaa.
Anil will be giving voice to the free-spirited bear Baloo, Madhuri to Nisha and Jackie to Shere Khan.
The actors are excited to lend their voices to the characters and have shared their feelings on social media. From Madhuri Dixit to Jackie Shroff to Abhishek Bachchan, here's what they have said.
Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha 🐺 @NetflixIndia Dec. 7 pic.twitter.com/Tlc9BsFWa6— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 20, 2018
So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2018
He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @Netflixindia Dec 7. pic.twitter.com/ptK5IrvXUK
Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!🔥🔥🔥— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 20, 2018
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/EIFQFgGrvJ
In the English version, Christian Bale has given his voice for Bagheera and Cate Blanchett for Kaa. Director-actor Andy Serkis has lent his voice for the character of Baloo, Benedict Cumberbatch to Shere Khan.
Indian-American child actor Rohan Chand will be seen as Mowgli, Matthew Rhys is Lockwood and Freida Pinto essays the role of Messua.
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling's 1864 classic "The Jungle Book" alive on the big screen, splashed with shades of grey.
"The Jungle Book" tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival. Mowgli's adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau's similarly titled re-imagination.
Netflix bought the film from Warner Bros in July. The acquisition is believed to be one of the streaming giant's costliest ever purchases.
Warner had planned to release the movie in October.
Directed by Serkis, "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" will premiere globally on Netflix on December 7.
In fact, Serkis along with Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rohan, Bale and Freida will visit Mumbai for the world premiere of their film. The premiere will be held on November 25.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey's 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Placard Ticks Off Twitterati
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...