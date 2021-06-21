Jackie Shroff Has This to Say About Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Rumoured Relationship

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been speculated to be in a romantic relationship for a long time now. She is often seen hanging with his family members, including Tiger’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. Now, his father, Jackie Shroff has opened up about his son’s rumoured relationship. Talking about it, the veteran actor revealed that Tiger first started dating when he was 25.

“My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good," he told Bollywood Bubble.

A couple of days ago, Disha was seen celebrating her birthday with Tiger and his sister Krishna.

Talking of his brother’s relationship in the same interview, Krishna expressed great concern for the actor but added he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions.

“I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way," she said.

On the professional front, Disha’s last film was recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature in Ek Villain sequel. On the other hand, Tiger has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

