Jackie Shroff Recalls How Hrithik Roshan Looked After Tiger Shroff on His Film King Uncle’s Set
Directed by Siddharth Anand, War stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. It is slated to release on October 2.
Jackie Shroff with son Tiger.
As the teaser of War dropped on Monday, actor Jackie Shroff feels blessed that his son Tiger gets a chance to face-off with action superstar Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming action drama.
Jackie took to Twitter, where he shared an anecdote recalling the time when Super 30 star assisted on the set of his 1993 starrer King Uncle, which was directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik's job was to look after little Tiger back then.
"I remember the moment when Hrithik was assisting in King Uncle and Tiger Shroff was a little kid, and how he used to look after my boy... Now facing one the most talented handsome lad who my boy adores. Blessed," tweeted Jackie.
I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed. https://t.co/bbr2Ikr4IH#WarTeaser #WAR— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 15, 2019
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers. The film will let fans witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping stunt sequences as they try to outdo each other as action heroes.
Directed by Siddharth Anand of Salaam Namaste and Bachna Ae Haseeno fame, and produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.
