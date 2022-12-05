Jackie Shroff Reunites With His 'First Leading Lady' Meenakshi Seshadri At An Event; Fans Go Nostalgic

Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri’s super-hit on-screen chemistry in Hero led to the duo being paired together for many other hits like Paisa Yeh Paisa, Dahleez, and Allah Rakha to name a few. Recently, Jackie reunited with his co-star Meenakshi at a Rotary event in Pune. The two actors shared glimpses from the event with fans via their social media handles.

Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in the supernatural comedy Phone Bhoot, took to his official Instagram account and called Meenakshi Sheshadri his ‘first leading lady’ while uploading the pictures. “Great start of a Sunday with my first leading lady, the ever graceful Meenakshi Sheshadri ji for a Rotary function at Chandkhed," he penned.

Fans and admirers took to the comment section. One user wrote, “The best jodi ever and I love the movie”. Another user commented, “You look still the same. Breathtakingly handsome ever! My first crush ever since the release of Hero and still is! Loved the picture of you both here." A social media user complimented Meenakshi and wrote, “It's nice to see Menakshi Jee looking fresh as ever."

Meanwhile, the Damini actress wrote, “Hero ki heroine!" while sharing the picture. The Twitteratis also claimed that their pair was a hit ‘jodi’ of Bollywood. Another user wrote, “As beautiful as you were in the movie. God bless both of you."

One of the best films Jodi of Bollywood— Dr Ambreen (@ambrzk) December 4, 2022

As beautiful as you were in the movie. God bless both of you ❤️— Dharm Pandey(SSRF)🇮🇳 (@dharm_wanderer) December 4, 2022

Meenakshi was last seen in Ghatak in 1996. She left the country after her marriage and settled in the USA. After returning to Mumbai, she attended a party hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon for the 80s reunion. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie was last seen on the silver screen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

