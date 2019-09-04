Jackie Shroff Says After Doing 220 Films, He is Proud To be Called 'Tiger Ka Baap'

In a career spanning almost four decades, Jackie Shroff has acted in over 220 films in 13 languages. The actor, who started his acting career with Dev Anand's Swami Dada in 1982, has starred in films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Parinda and Rangeela. The 62-year-old, who recently played a cameo in Saaho, will next be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala in Prassthanam.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about how he has gone about choosing his films. "Pehle dost aate thay... A cameraman's assistant would ask for help, entreating, 'It's just two days work, meri life ban jaayegi.' On occasions, Subhashji (Ghai) would ask for 10 days and you can't say 'no' to the boss and at times a subject like (Mahesh Bhatt's) Kaash would come along and I'd do it. So, I did films for friends, for the production house, even for money and that's still the case today," he tells Mumbai Mirror.

Ask him if things would have been different if he wasn't so accommodating, and Jackie says that his character in RAW was inspired by the agency's founder RN Kao. "The current RAW chief praised my performance. What more do I want?"

He is even happy to be known by his son's success. Jackie says, "My son (Tiger Shroff) is the youngest action hero in the world and I'm known as Tiger ka baap today. After doing 220 films, I'm known as Tiger ka baap. My daughter Krishna is running her gym, interesting roles are coming my way, what can be better than this?"

In his next, Prassthanam, Jaackie plays Raghu, the royal guard. The film reunites him with the film's producer and lead actor Sanjay Dutt and actress Manisha Koirala after 20 years. Their last outing was Kartoos.

