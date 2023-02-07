Jackie Shroff Spotted on Sets of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in Jaisalmer, Watch Video

Jackie Shroff is currently in Jaisalmer shooting for director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming film, Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The makers unveiled the actor's look from the film just a few days ago. The film’s shoot is currently underway in Rajasthan and now a video clip of Jackie Shroff from the sets has surfaced on social media platforms. In the clip, he can be seen greeting the fans at the shooting location.

The brief glimpse shows Jackie Shroff walking shirtless with a brown shawl over his shoulders on the film set. The same look can be seen in the poster shared by the makers of the film last week announcing his involvement in the project. Later, he can be seen waving to spectators while standing next to his car. In the video, Jackie Shroff was given a warm welcome at the Jailer filming location in Jaisalmer. Fans flocked to the location where Jackie Shroff later thanked them for their support.

Sun Pictures, the production house bankrolling the film, revealed Jackie Shroff's inclusion to the already illustrious star ensemble of the film on Sunday by posting a character poster of Jackie taken on the set. In case you missed it, check it out here:

Previously, Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth worked together in the 1987 Hindi film Uttar Dakshin. They also briefly appeared in the 2014 photorealistic motion capture movie Kochadaiiyaan.

Nelson Dilipkumar is directing the commercial action drama film Jailer, which is based on a prison and its inmates. Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu all play significant roles in the movie, which also features a large star cast. Superstars Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar have also been roped in to play cameos in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has been given the responsibility to compose the soundtrack of Jailer

Jackie Shroff last appeared in a Tamil film in the year 2022 which was Rendagam alongside Kunchako Boban and Arvind Swamy. Additionally, he portrayed the antagonist in Vijay's blockbuster hit Bigil in 2019. Aaranya Kaandam and Maayavan are two of Jackie Shroff's other significant Tamil movies. On the other hand, Rajinikanth's most recent appearance was in the Tamil film Annaatthe.

