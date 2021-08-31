Jackie Shroff: Tiger Shroff Dreamt of Buying a House for His Mother Since His Debut

Actor Jackie Shroff recently moved into his new home in Mumbai’s Khar area with his family. The new house is a lavish 8BHK flat in a highrise buildings. The Shroffs’ neighbouurs, reportedly include Rani Mukherji, who has a 3BHK apartment in the same buiding, as well as cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

In a recent interview, Jackie opened up about their new apartment, said “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.”

He continued and said that his son was raised by his wife Ayesha Shroff and his two grandmothers. “Three goddess have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don’t do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today.”

Meanwhile, Jackie last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be premiering on Zee Cinema on September 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here