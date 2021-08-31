CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jackie Shroff: Tiger Shroff Dreamt of Buying a House for His Mother Since His Debut

Actor Jackie Shroff opened up about their new apartment, said that it was his son, actor Tiger Shroff's dream.

Actor Jackie Shroff recently moved into his new home in Mumbai’s Khar area with his family. The new house is a lavish 8BHK flat in a highrise buildings. The Shroffs’ neighbouurs, reportedly include Rani Mukherji, who has a 3BHK apartment in the same buiding, as well as cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

In a recent interview, Jackie opened up about their new apartment, said “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.”

He continued and said that his son was raised by his wife Ayesha Shroff and his two grandmothers. “Three goddess have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don’t do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today.”

Meanwhile, Jackie last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be premiering on Zee Cinema on September 5.

first published:August 31, 2021, 21:35 IST