Jackie Shroff Used to Carry Salman Khan's Photos in Pocket and Ask Producers to Cast Him

Jackie Shroff says his equation with Salman Khan goes long back, way before he became the invincible superstar that he is today.

Jackie says he would show Salman’s photos to producers and request them to cast him because he always knew that Salman had the potential to become a star.

Talking about their relationship, he told Hindustan Times, “I used to click Salman’s pictures during Falak (his 1988 film) and I used to carry them in my pocket asking producers to cast him. (I asked) KC Bokadia, Subhash ji...to cast Salman. Mujhe lagta tha ye bachcha star banega...He was a bachcha for me, for me he is still a bachcha.”

Jackie plays Salman’s father in his latest release Bharat. Though it’s a cameo, he says it is the core of the period drama. Talking about his role, he said, “For him (Salman) to play my son in Bharat, it is important that he looks up to me. If he can’t look up to me, he can’t play my son or he has to be a very good actor. I am happy to play his father. My role in Bharat is like the film’s spine that stays throughout.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu, Bharat released on June 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more.