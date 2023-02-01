HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACKIE SHROFF: Jackie Shroff turned a year older on Wednesday, February 1. The actor has had a prolific acting career as he starred in 267 movies and the number is only rising. However, apart from his acting career, Jackie Shroff often grabs headlines for his involvement in various environmental and social causes.

In honour of Jackie Shroff’s birthday, let’s take a look at times when the actor became an advocate for social and environmental activism.

His love for Animals

A quick glance at Jackie Shroff’s Instagram account reveals his love for animals. The veteran actor has repeatedly expressed his feelings about the plight of animals. Jackie not only advocates for their rights but also believes in rescuing street dogs.

His love for Trees

The Mission Kashmir fame is a major supporter of the “Go Green" movement. He has also previously held several tree-planting campaigns. Previously, the actor shared a video of him watering the plants in the garden and wrote, “Nurturing the nature”.

Environment advocate

Jackie Shroff has an organic farm where he cultivates natural trees, plants, and herbs. He repeatedly reminds his followers on social media to keep the surroundings neat and hygienic. He shares videos of people planting crops, cleaning and much more as a reminder of how one must keep their surroundings.

He previously shared a video of a group harvesting rice and wrote, “Creating an environment where crops can grow. First harvest of Khara Munga rice and Valay Rice at the farm." Take a look at the video below.

Plight for Thalassemia

Jackie Shroff is Thalassemia India’s brand ambassador. He frequently provides monetary assistance to underprivileged people suffering from this disease. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder in which the body produces an abnormal form of haemoglobin. The blood disorder causes excessive destruction of red blood cells, which can lead to anaemia.

Apart from that, the celebrity supports numerous causes including raising awareness of HIV/AIDS and banning female foeticide. Jackie Shroff has additionally contributed to the education and medical care of numerous underprivileged youngsters. He has already been involved in waging war against societal injustices, whether it was by planting trees or providing an ambulance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in Ashok Mishra’s Firrkie alongside Kay Kay Menon and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is currently in its post-production and is expected to release on December 19, 2023.

