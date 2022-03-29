Jackie Shroff's Employee Loses Father, Actor Visits His Home To Console

Actor Jackie Shroff is known for his humble and down-to-earth behaviour, something which is difficult to find in Bollywood. His original name was Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff and is popularly known as Jaggu Dada in the industry.

The actor is now once again in the news for his kind gesture as he visited the family of a young man by the name Sagar Dilip Gaikwad who works at his farmhouse in Chandkhed village in the Pune district. The father of the man passed away recently and when Jackie Shroff was informed about this, he went straight to their house.

Jackie Shroff visited the family and consoled the members. He also humbly sat on the ground and asked them about their well-being.

In 2002 when Jackie Shroff appeared on the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal along with his wife Ayesha, it was revealed that he donates about 50 percent of his earnings to help the needy.

His wife also revealed that Jackie would help others even when he is facing financial difficulties himself. Jackie Shroff said that he has given his contact number to all the street kids so that they can reach out to him in case of any difficulty.

Jackie Shroff also has an account at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai to offer medicines and treatment to patients who can’t afford expensive medical bills. He was also a part of the campaign against female foeticide in Bihar.

On the workfront, Jackie Shroff will next appear in the upcoming action drama film Firrkie which is being directed by Ankush Bhatt and features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Karan Singh Grover, Kay Kay Menon, and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead roles. The movie is slated for release in December this year.

