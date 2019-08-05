Jackie Shroff's Hilarious Speech on Planting Trees Goes Viral, Fans Hail Him as Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio
Jackie Shroff's unique style of speaking stole the show at a recent plantation drive in Mumbai. Take a look at the hilarious video.
Image: Yogen Shah
"Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke (I am not doing any service to the nation or the world by planting trees. Everybody should plant trees, and if you won't, you'll die)," said Jackie Shroff when he took part in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai with actor Kajol and her mother Tanuja.
While a number of actors prefer to maintain a poised demeanour in the public, Shroff takes pride in his unique style of speaking. At the event, he spoke in his typical 'Mumbaiya Hindi' and his fans couldn't help but laugh with the actor. In his speech, he says that planting trees is everybody’s responsibility because we need to secure our future of generations. Explaining further he cited the example of his son saying that he needs to think about Tiger Shroff and even his future grandchildren.
While Riteish Deshmukh lauded the actor and wrote 'Ek Number', Shroff retweeted the video.
Take a look:
Legend @bindasbhidu - #EkNumber https://t.co/f1FLIAK5pO— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2019
He’s the best!!! @bindasbhidu https://t.co/jIycfunOMN— Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) August 4, 2019
Impressed by his style of speaking, a fan wrote, "He's always been an easy going character. Absolutely no attitude. He's the only star in Bollywood who has remained the same before and after stardom. It's a fact."
He's always been an easy going character. Absolutely no attitude. He's the only star in Bollywood who has remained the same before and after stardom. It's a fact.— Prakash Rai (@praksrai) August 5, 2019
Some also compared to him to Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio and hailed him as his Marathi version. Countering the same, another fan wrote, "Arey na bhai Leo toh bahut bachha tha jab yeh already bhidu bhai rockstar bann chuke thay. From endorsing Paan bidi to planting a plant we’ve come a long way."
Arey na bhai Leo toh bahut bachha tha jab yeh already bhidu bhai rockstar bann chuke thay. From endorsing Paan bidi to planting a plant we’ve come a long way— Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) August 5, 2019
But jo bole sahi bole hai tiger ke papa!— pratiksha waghmare (@plumpgoodness) August 5, 2019
He's so typically Mumbaiyaa. Bindaas, Unpretentious and packs in a lot of punch.That's why I even love him more.— Prakash Rai (@praksrai) August 4, 2019
Never seen a bollywood person with better diction, articulation personified. 😂— Abhijit 🇮🇳🔰 (@abhi9_k) August 5, 2019
On the work front, Shroff was last seen playing Salman Khan’s father in the recently released film Bharat, will be seen next in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho.
