"Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke (I am not doing any service to the nation or the world by planting trees. Everybody should plant trees, and if you won't, you'll die)," said Jackie Shroff when he took part in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai with actor Kajol and her mother Tanuja.

While a number of actors prefer to maintain a poised demeanour in the public, Shroff takes pride in his unique style of speaking. At the event, he spoke in his typical 'Mumbaiya Hindi' and his fans couldn't help but laugh with the actor. In his speech, he says that planting trees is everybody’s responsibility because we need to secure our future of generations. Explaining further he cited the example of his son saying that he needs to think about Tiger Shroff and even his future grandchildren.

While Riteish Deshmukh lauded the actor and wrote 'Ek Number', Shroff retweeted the video.

Take a look:

Impressed by his style of speaking, a fan wrote, "He's always been an easy going character. Absolutely no attitude. He's the only star in Bollywood who has remained the same before and after stardom. It's a fact."

He's always been an easy going character. Absolutely no attitude. He's the only star in Bollywood who has remained the same before and after stardom. It's a fact. — Prakash Rai (@praksrai) August 5, 2019

Some also compared to him to Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio and hailed him as his Marathi version. Countering the same, another fan wrote, "Arey na bhai Leo toh bahut bachha tha jab yeh already bhidu bhai rockstar bann chuke thay. From endorsing Paan bidi to planting a plant we’ve come a long way."

Arey na bhai Leo toh bahut bachha tha jab yeh already bhidu bhai rockstar bann chuke thay. From endorsing Paan bidi to planting a plant we’ve come a long way — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) August 5, 2019

But jo bole sahi bole hai tiger ke papa! — pratiksha waghmare (@plumpgoodness) August 5, 2019

He's so typically Mumbaiyaa. Bindaas, Unpretentious and packs in a lot of punch.That's why I even love him more. — Prakash Rai (@praksrai) August 4, 2019

Never seen a bollywood person with better diction, articulation personified. 😂 — Abhijit 🇮🇳🔰 (@abhi9_k) August 5, 2019

On the work front, Shroff was last seen playing Salman Khan’s father in the recently released film Bharat, will be seen next in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.