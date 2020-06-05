Jackie Shroff’s Throwback Picture With Tiger And Krishna Wins Hearts On Instagram

A throwback picture of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff along with son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff has made its way to the internet. Shared on Instagram, Jackie is seen placing his hands on the shoulders of his children in the snap.

Dressed in a white shirt and jeans, the Ram Lakhan actor looks handsome in the picture, while Tiger’s innocence is quite visible too. The bonhomie between father and kids is a perfect treat to the fans.



A few days ago, Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff uploaded a monochromatic image of her children Tiger and Krishna on Instagram. Sharing the image, Ayesha wrote, “My life” and tagged Tiger and Krishna in the post. The throwback picture didn’t go down well with Tiger. He ended up commenting, “Hideous pic.” See the picture:

On the work front, the War actor was last seen in Ahmed Khan-directed Baaghi 3. The film also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

He has a packed schedule ahead when shooting for films resume after the lockdown period. Tiger will next be featured in a movie titled Rambo. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. The second installment of the Heropanti franchise stars Kriti Sanon and Vaibhav Choudhary too. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more