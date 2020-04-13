Jackie Shroff’s Wife Ayesha Is Not Worried That The Actor Is Stuck Amid Lockdown

It was confirmed that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was stuck somewhere between Pune-Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown.

To get familiar with the status quo of the 63-year-old actor while staying away from family, SpotboyE communicated with his wife Ayesha Shroff.

Tiger Shroff’s mother confirmed that she is not worried and Jackie has been doing well at his Khandala farmhouse.

Ayesha explained, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies”.

Earlier, the Rangeela actor shared an optimistic message with his admirers. He expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him and his son, Tiger with immense love. He stated that the present situation is very tough and everyone must follow the government enforced lockdown guidelines. People must adhere to the rules for their children and their family.

In the clip, he said, “We get lost in selfishness and need to think of the elderly and stay indoors. We all should be staying home and take it easy. Look into the eyes of your kids, mother, wife, sister, lover. Everyone is saying so I am too. But you must listen to the voice of your own heart. What is the point of listening to me and others."

"Do not supply tension to yourself and others around and even family. For the sake of God. Relax. Do not step out of home. We hope that everything gets better. I am also stuck due to curfew away from my son and my wife in Mumbai. I can act smart also and get a pass and leave from here but I am not stupid to do that(sic.)”.

Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus. https://t.co/EsIe6iCgAh — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 2, 2020

