Former Model Accuses Jackky Bhagnani and 8 Others of Rape and Molestation, FIR Lodged

A songwriter and former model based in Mumbai has lodged a complaint against nine established members of the Hindi film industry for rape and molestation. CNN-News18 has accessed the FIR copy, which has named Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani and eight others.

The others who are named in the complaint are Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anirban Das Blah who is the co-founder of talent management company Kwan.

The FIR has also named Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri. A senior PI of the Bandra police station has confirmed that the FIR has been lodged but refused to give further details. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the FIR, the victim claims that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment have taken place since 2015.

The FIR states that while Jackky Bhagnani molested the victim in Bandra, Nikhil Kamat harassed the complainant at a plush hotel in Santacruz. It also claims that Sheel Gupta allegedly sexually harassed the model in a building in Andheri in 2015. The FIR copy also mentions that photographer Colston Julian raped the complainant multiple times between 2014 and 2018.

“We are investigating the case. We will definitely question the accused soon. We have booked them all under sections 378 (N), 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said a senior IPS office from the Mumbai Police.

