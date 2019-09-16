Jackky Bhagnani, Dytto's Choodiyan Song Will Light Up This Festive Season

Hindi music lovers, here is new song for you to add in your collection. The song 'Choodiyan' sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaur, features Jackky Bhagnani and Dytto.

Jjust Music & Gaana Originals produced the song on YouTube, describing it as this year's ultimate festive dance number. The song has a groovy music, which will surely make you move to it.

The song 'Choodiyan' is directed by Mudassar Khan. Music of the song Choodiyan is given by Tanishk Baghchi. Lyrics of Choodiyan song are written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Jackky Bhagnani shared the link of the song on twitter. He captioned it “चूड़ी खनकाई तूने क्यूँ आधी रात मा, दिल को चुराया तूने बातों ही बात मा... Presenting to you all, #Choodiyan. Play it on loop here- http://bit.ly/Choodiyan @iAm_Dytto @tanishkbagchi @DevNegiLive @AseesKaur @mudassarkhan1 @Jjust_Music @gaana #JjustMusic #EverythingMusic."

Listen to 'Choodiyan' here:

Jackky was last seen in the film Mitron, which was set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu. The film also starred Kritika Kamra as his love interest, and together, they set on the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

Courtney Nicole Kelly aka Dytto is a 19-year-old American freestyle dancer, famous for her unique style of popping, animation, robotting, tutting, and finger tutting.

Dytto was born in Miami, Florida but her interest towards dance increased in Atlanta. Dytto is a professional dancer, model who got into the limelight through The Ellen Show. She has also featured in the Google Android Wear commercial.

In her school life, she was good at academics and used to do gymnastics and cheerleading.

