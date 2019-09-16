Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jackky Bhagnani, Dytto's Choodiyan Song Will Light Up This Festive Season

Jjust Music & Gaana Originals produced the song on YouTube, describing it as this year's ultimate festive dance number.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jackky Bhagnani, Dytto's Choodiyan Song Will Light Up This Festive Season
Image of Dytto, Jack Bhagnani, courtesy of YouTube
Loading...

Hindi music lovers, here is new song for you to add in your collection. The song 'Choodiyan' sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaur, features Jackky Bhagnani and Dytto.

Jjust Music & Gaana Originals produced the song on YouTube, describing it as this year's ultimate festive dance number. The song has a groovy music, which will surely make you move to it.

The song 'Choodiyan' is directed by Mudassar Khan. Music of the song Choodiyan is given by Tanishk Baghchi. Lyrics of Choodiyan song are written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Jackky Bhagnani shared the link of the song on twitter. He captioned it “चूड़ी खनकाई तूने क्यूँ आधी रात मा, दिल को चुराया तूने बातों ही बात मा... Presenting to you all, #Choodiyan. Play it on loop here- http://bit.ly/Choodiyan @iAm_Dytto @tanishkbagchi @DevNegiLive @AseesKaur @mudassarkhan1 @Jjust_Music @gaana #JjustMusic #EverythingMusic."

Listen to 'Choodiyan' here:

Jackky was last seen in the film Mitron, which was set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu. The film also starred Kritika Kamra as his love interest, and together, they set on the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

Courtney Nicole Kelly aka Dytto is a 19-year-old American freestyle dancer, famous for her unique style of popping, animation, robotting, tutting, and finger tutting.

Dytto was born in Miami, Florida but her interest towards dance increased in Atlanta. Dytto is a professional dancer, model who got into the limelight through The Ellen Show. She has also featured in the Google Android Wear commercial.

In her school life, she was good at academics and used to do gymnastics and cheerleading.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram