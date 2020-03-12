Jackky Bhagnani, Juno Chopra Confirm 'The Burning Train' Remake

Pushing forward the current trend of movie remakes, Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra have joined hands for a remake of the 1978 BR Chopra’s thriller film The Burning Train. The duo confirmed the same recently.

The Burning Train was originally helmed by Juno’s father Ravi Chopra and produced by his grandfather BR Chopra.

Actor-turned-producer Jackky shared that The Burning Train is a movie that he grew up watching and added, “I am sure many of us did. It’s classic Bollywood and I’m thrilled to be working with my friend Juno to recreate the magic that Ravi (Chopra) sir had 40 years ago. It has its heart at the right place and we are all set to give it our all.”

Jackky further promised to make The Burning Train remake as large as the original, with a huge ensemble cast. “We will be finalising the cast soon. The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist,” he added.

The Burning Train is among Juno’s favourites too and he confirmed that they will be using VFX for this project. “I remember my dad had gone to Los Angeles for the VFX, which back then, was way ahead of its time. I was blown away by his vision and I am excited to make my own version of the film. Currently, we are on the verge of signing the director,” Juno shared.

Jackky and Juno are currently looking forward to sign a director for The Burning Train remake. The movie is set to go on the floors in the second half of 2020.

The original Burning Train was based on a newly-launched train, named Super Express, which catches fire on its inaugural run from Delhi To Mumbai after a bomb-blast. The movie starred a huge ensemble of Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa and Vinod Mehra. The film boasted of an even more powerful supporting cast of Navin Nischol, Iftekhar, Jagdish Raj, Simi Garewal, Ranjeet, Asha Sachdev and Kushboo among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more