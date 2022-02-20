Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh Snapped At Taj Mahal In Agra, Fans Say 'Sunona Sangmarmar Lagau?'

Bollywood couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted at Agra’s Taj Mahal on Sunday. Several pictures and videos from the actors’ visit are already going viral on social media. Rakul Preet was seen walking around the historical monument in a simple mint green kurta paired with jeans and shoes. On the other hand, Jackky looked charming as always in a white kurta and black pants.

However, soon after Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s video and pictures went viral, fans reacted to it hilariously. One of the fans wrote, “Sunona sangmarmar lagau?" Another social media user talked about Jackky’s outfit and commented, “Is jacky wearing a palazzo?" “Mujhe laga Alia Bhatt hai," another comment read.

For the unversed, Suno Na Sangemarmar is a song of the 2014 movie Youngistaan which starred Jackky Bhagnani and Neha Sharma in the lead. The song was shot at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Reportedly, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are in Agra to attend the wedding of filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

In November last year, Rakul Preet Singh was asked about her marriage with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. To this, she mentioned that she will disclose as and when it happens.

Jackky made his relationship with Rakul official on her 31st birthday last year. Back then, he shared a picture of themselves holding hands and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul too replied to his with a sweet comment that read, “Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Runway 34 along with Ajay Devgn. Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

