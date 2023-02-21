Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for quite some time now. The lovebirds often dish out major couple goals. Being one of the most talked about couples, the duo made heads turn at a fundraising fashion show recently.

A cause they both feel strongly for united them professionally as well in the most stylish and glamorous way, recently. At a fundraising fashion show held in Hyderabad by an NGO that looks to improve the quality of education in government schools, the young producer-actor walked the ramp alongside one of the prettiest leading ladies of Indian cinema, and his partner, Rakul Preet Singh. The two drew the show to a close as showstoppers.

Walking for a leading designer, this was the first time that both of them were seen together professionally and it was all things stunning, stylish and adorable as various photos of them holding hands and smiling at each other surfaced among others from the show.

Jackky looked extremely suave in a silver-ish and mint green coloured shimmery kurta with a plain colour-coordinated pyjama and a neatly folded dupatta, paired with black shoes. On the other hand, Rakul looked as dreamy as ever in a peachy pink lehenga with a cross design blouse, her wavy hair falling over her shoulders and a diamond choker necklace.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Rakul had shared why the two decided to go public with their relationship. “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

Rakul is still getting love for her latest solely-led film, Chhatriwali, whereas Jackky Bhagnani is all set to bring two of the year’s biggest films via Pooja Entertainment with Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, too.

Read all the Latest Movies News here