Jackky Bhagnani to Release Tiger Shroff's English Pop Track in His First Music Venture, Details Inside

Actor and producer Jacky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Warner Music India have announced a strategic partnership that will see them create pathbreaking Indian music and also the next generation of music stars. With this deal, Warner Music India makes its first foray into marquee Bollywood releases, while Jjust Music’s artists will benefit from being plugged into Warner Music’s global network. Their first joint release will be an English language pop track by Tiger Shroff.

With a reputation of entertaining audiences and producing highly successful mass entertainer films, Bhagnani brought to the fore his company’s expertise and prowess in the music space. Launching Jjust Music in 2019, with a creative vision to produce music in tandem with artists that resonates with the masses, across genres, including singles, non-film and film music.

Jackky Bhagnani said, “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create pathbreaking music content and provide independent Indian artists a platform while supporting them with our experience, expertise, and resources. I am thrilled to bring to life my vision for Indian music through this unique collaboration with Warner Music India. Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support and opportunities as international music, this collaboration would only boost confidence and enhance quality of the music created by artists on our roster.”

Advertisement

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, shares: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music. This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, concludes: “Jackky has a brought energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flare to the Indian music market and he’s just the sort of person we love to work with. This deal will see Jjust’s artists benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut. It’s an exciting moment for us and we hope also for those many Indian artists who want a place on the global stage.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.